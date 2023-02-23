Lake Agnes, Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada

It was already getting dark when we arrived at Lake Louise. After a good night's sleep, I woke up early, got ready, and embarked on my hike to Lake Agnes. At 5:30 in the morning, it was a quiet, peaceful, and very refreshing hike through the forest.

Although it was a moderate hike, many beautiful spots caught my attention along the way. It took me less than an hour to cover the 2.2 miles distance, but as you can tell from the picture, the glimpse of the lake at daybreak was priceless and worthwhile!

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now