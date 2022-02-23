Swords and Dagger, Pont Petre, Picton, Ontario, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Winter is hard and sharp, piercing every aspect of our being with it's unavoidable bitterness. However, those who choose to explore it can gain an understanding of balance, and inner solitude.

The shoreline of a Great Lake can get very violent at times, altering the landscape made of stone overnight in some cases. It's also difficult for the hardy plants that live along this ecosystem border; thin soil on limestone bedrock on one side, and an ever encroaching and temperamental body of water on the other.

Recently, the winds of February made a show of force along the shores of Lake Ontario, pushing the shore ice around like toys, and spreading water into the air to coat the nearby trees. This image is one such encapsulated tree, and will hopefully survive but many of the branches will be broken off by the weight of the ice.

It was a bit of a challenge to get a good tripod set up here since there wasn't much room to back up from the scene, the open lake being a few feet behind me. Once ready I decided that a focus stack image would be ideal since the details of the ice seemed to justify a sharp image from front to back.

I'll miss these days of winter, where the weather creates such interesting scenes. However, I also look forward to seeing life come back to the land, and besides, winter will always come back again.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now