Belmar Fishing Pier, Monmouth County, New Jersey, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I always had a vision to photograph the picturesque fishing pier in Belmar, NJ during an amazing sunrise or sunset. Numerous attempts resulted in complete failure due to the conditions or my inability to create anything worthwhile. The most difficult aspect of landscape photography for me is dragging myself out of bed. I have to remind myself as I lay in comfort that I have never regretted heading out for photography regardless of the outcome. The experience of watching the world wake up is always worth the effort. For this particular photo I arose two hours before sunrise to make the 75-minute journey to the location. It was an extremely cold winter morning in January, however the conditions on the beach were shaping up to be wonderful.

I composed this composition with the vision of using a long exposure to create leading lines in the receding water to lead your eye to the end of the pier. In winter the sun rises just off the end of the pier from this location on the beach. This creates yet another leading line taking you directly to the amazing show put on by the sun. This photo turned out even better than I had envisioned. Mother nature cooperated and reminded me it’s always worthwhile to make the journey to see what she has in store for those lucky enough to experience it.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now