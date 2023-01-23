Prior Lake, Minnesota, USA

This year, the winter weather throughout the United States has included one extreme event after another. The extremes in Minnesota's weather have included many consecutive days of below-zero wind chills, followed by snowfalls of more than a foot of snow, which was followed by 40 degrees Fahrenheit days and rain. Although the weather makes it challenging to get around, it does create some beautiful landscapes.

This photo was taken shortly after we got 15 inches of heavy wet snow. After the snow, we had several days of freezing fog. The fresh snow and the freezing fog created a real winter wonderland. Everything was covered in white frost and snow. I decided to venture out to the countryside. Once I got out to the countryside, I was not disappointed. Everything was beautiful!

