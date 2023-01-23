Near Dhanulty, Uttarakhand, India

I am lucky to live in Dehradun, where I have just the opposite: 250 to 300-plus days of sunshine. But from a photographer’s standpoint, the word “lucky” can be deceiving. If my pursuit is Nature, I’m ecstatic if I’m bestowed crisp, bright mornings or afternoons of sunbathing my subject in warm golden light. But from a landscape photographer’s viewpoint, things are different. Where’s the drama in the light? Where’s the mood? Where’s the colour? Since cloudy or severe, clear blue sky days are more the norm; I welcome days of fog, mood, haunting skies and drama with open arms. The rarity of these conditions allows landscape photographs to stand apart from those made under “ordinary” conditions. After the rains, I took this photo from my phone camera in Dhanulty, Uttarakhand.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now