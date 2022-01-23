    Search
    Red Trail, Green Lane Park, Pennsburg, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, USA
    By Cameron Fowler

    Picture Story

    After several days cooped up in the house, I got some time to get out and find some pictures to take. Fortunately, it was a beautiful day, albeit cold, and I chose to drive to Green Lane Park, a county park featuring a reservoir and the surrounding woodlands. There are several miles of trails here, and I often come to run those trails. On this day, I checked out as section of the Red Trail that I had not tried before. This image was taken along a paved section of the trail beside the roadway on a bridge that crosses the lake. The heavy-timbered guard rail keeps cars away on one side and keeps people out of the lake on the other. Along this stretch, there are three places where a platform juts toward the lake, where people are allowed to fish from the bridge. The line of posts delineates the fishing platform from the walkway. For this picture, I chose a simple shot along the trail because I liked the lines of the guard rail and the shadows made by the guard rail and the posts. It was mid-afternoon in winter, and the shadows were long and crisp.

