Tasersauq Lake, Uummannaq Island, Greenland

I first became interested in Greenland when I stumbled on the work of Icelandic photographer Ragnar Axelsson in 2011. Since then, I have become fascinated with the place and have visited it three times.

My latest trip saw me visit the tiny, remote island of Uummannaq, with its distinctive heart-shaped mountain. We spent our first afternoon exploring, then ended up on the frozen lake Tasersauq late in the afternoon. I was fascinated by the cracks in the metre-thick ice, so I set my camera low on its tripod and waited for the sun to go down in temperatures of -20C.

As the sun sank, the light on the mountain got warmer, so I fired a burst of 10 frames to generate a focus-stacked image to be sure I’d got front-to-back sharpness.

Greenland is a beautiful place to visit, especially in winter, and it’s a place I’m longing to return to one day.

