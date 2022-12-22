    Search
    Burley In Wharfedale, Yorkshire, England
    By Tony Reed

    last winter, we had some decent snowfalls here in Yorkshire, England. These days snow coverage is inconsistent and sporadic, so when it does snow, I make a point of getting out with the camera as much as possible.

    On this particular day in February, it had heavily snowed, and I had this image in my mind. It wasn't too cold, and I knew the snow would quickly fall from the trees. I wanted to travel light and fast, so I headed out with no tripod and intended to handhold, which my Olympus camera is ideal for.

    I had walked this lane near my home many times and seen these trees without ever seeing a composition. On this day, they looked terrific, covered in snow and were isolated from the cluttered background by mist.

    I took several exposures, carefully capturing a sharp image and keeping an eye on the shutter speed. When I got home, the snow was melting and falling from the trees. I was delighted with the image. A true moment in time.

