Burley In Wharfedale, Yorkshire, England

last winter, we had some decent snowfalls here in Yorkshire, England. These days snow coverage is inconsistent and sporadic, so when it does snow, I make a point of getting out with the camera as much as possible.

On this particular day in February, it had heavily snowed, and I had this image in my mind. It wasn't too cold, and I knew the snow would quickly fall from the trees. I wanted to travel light and fast, so I headed out with no tripod and intended to handhold, which my Olympus camera is ideal for.

I had walked this lane near my home many times and seen these trees without ever seeing a composition. On this day, they looked terrific, covered in snow and were isolated from the cluttered background by mist.

I took several exposures, carefully capturing a sharp image and keeping an eye on the shutter speed. When I got home, the snow was melting and falling from the trees. I was delighted with the image. A true moment in time.

