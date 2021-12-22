Winter Forest, Cuarny, Switzerland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

December typically means a lot of grey days where I live. A thick layer of fog seems to move in for good, and for the majority of the month only the lucky ones who have a chance to go up a mountain will see the sun. Those who are stuck below the clouds have to make do with what nature offers, and sometimes we get lucky too.

This picture is the result of pure coincidence. I was driving back from a rather frustrating shoot – no light, no inspiration – when I saw a patch of woodland with beautiful frosty trees. I immediately postponed my plans for a warm cup of tea at home and pulled over to explore this forest.

December days are short, especially under a thick layer of fog, and it was already afternoon when I got there, so the forest had a very eerie look to it. Walking through it, I had to pay attention not to get lost when I left the few existing footpaths. And then I literally saw the light. Amid all the darkness and gloominess, there was a small clearing that allowed what was left of the daylight to illuminate the forest ground, making it look like an almost sunny spot. A nice surprise on an otherwise disappointing day.

