Ice Cave, Antarctica

Picture Story

After crawling down a tunnel in the Erebus Ice Tongue in Antarctica, it opened up into this icy dreamland in a very small space. Where a bit of bright sunlight filtered through turning the ice crystals blue. A tripod was required because of the dimness, but had to be used carefully when moving around since bumping any crystals could cause them to break, which was heart breaking considering how long nature took to make them. However, it did happen with people in the cave, and the tinkling sound was like music. In a way the sound became part of the experience. There was really only one direction to take photos, but many different ways to line up and compose the section of crystals in vertical and horizontal format.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

