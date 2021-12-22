Cascades of Chapel Brook Falls, Ashfield, Massachusetts, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I was able to spend several hours at Chapel Brook Falls alone in the off and on rain. Not many visitors came to this location during my four-hour visit. Lighting conditions were good, an occasional lightening of the sky but no direct sunlight on this day. The constant light drizzle added a richness to the surroundings. There was a fallen tree that I had been observing and photographing and right next to it on the other side of this rock formation was a lone tree that seemed like it grew right around the rock. Its roots spread forth from the base like a cascading formation of wood and moss akin to the falls that flowed beside it. Symmetry in Nature's design.

