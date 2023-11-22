Upper Moor, Derbyshire, England

Autumn is a favourite season for me when the colours of the woodland come alive. This image was captured at dawn in a local woodland close to my home in the Peak District, England. The forecast predicted fog the night before so I decided to venture out the next morning.

Upon arrival it was still fairly dark with thick fog. A pathway lined on both sides with trees and a dry-stone wall running the length of the path. There were fallen leaves scattered along the pathway in their varying colours. I scouted the scene for around 3 hours for a suitable composition of which there were plenty.

With woodland photography there is so much distraction that you need to mindful of what to exclude as well as include in the frame. Fortunately, this location limits the amount of unwanted chaos due to there being a pathway acting as a leading line into the scene.

I had previously visited this location in different seasons but this was my first autumn visit. As dawn broke and the light got brighter the fog started to thin and the compositional elements of what were partial silhouettes were now revealing themselves with more texture and detail. Sunlight also began to break through the trees illuminating the scene nicely.

What I like most about this image is the atmosphere created by the near perfect autumn conditions together with the natural leading line of the wall fading into background A sense of mystery of what lies beyond.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now