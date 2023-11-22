Prusik Peak, The Enchantments, Levenworth, Washington, USA

The Enchantments have always been a bucket list item for me. I have applied for the permit whenever my travels take me to Washington, probably a dozen times over the years. Persistence and a bit of luck from the weather finally paid off.

A terrible weather report had been forecasted, so many groups called off their plans, and I was able to acquire an abandoned permit. It was the perfect time of year, with the iconic larches showing off their full yellow. The weather was, in fact, brutal, but seeing this amazing landscape covered in snow while still showing off its fall colors was worth every cold mile.

