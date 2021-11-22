Shaw Gill Woods, Hawes, Yorkshire, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

A chance conversation in a gallery alerted me to existence of Shaw Gill Woods earlier this year, so we knew exactly where to go when we returned to the Yorkshire Dales to shoot some autumn colour. Hidden behind the tiny hamlet of Simonstone, Shaw Gill is small wildlife haven and even has a colony of red squirrels which are so rare in England. I’d struggled to visualise any compositions here during my first visit in spring, but now with the autumn leaves and plenty of water in the Hardraw Beck, several pleasing compositions sprang to mind, though I did have to fit my wide angle lens to get it all in.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher



Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now