Savanna Portage State Park, McGregor, Minnesota, USA

Picture Story

There are 75 state parks in Minnesota. Throughout the year I spend a lot of time in the various state parks, especially during autumn. This year I decided to follow the autumn color from northern Minnesota to southern Minnesota. I watched autumn color reports and tried to go to each park when they were at peak autumn color.

This autumn I visited 15 state parks; starting at Split Rock Lighthouse State Park (north of Duluth) down to Minneopa State Park (South of Mankato). A few of the parks I visited several times, including Savanna Portage State Park. I had never been to Savanna Portage State Park which was about a 2 1/2 hour drive from my home, but this park is well worth the drive. The park has almost 16,000 acres of rolling hills, lakes, and bogs. Within the Savanna Portage State Park, the Continental Divide marks the great division of water: water to the west flows into the Mississippi River; water to the east runs into Lake Superior.

