Huron Natural Area, Kitchener, ON, Canada

Picture Story

I was on a booking photographing a family for some outdoor portraits and we needed to take a break for the kiddies to burn off some energy so I wandered off up the trail a bit and found this small pond.

The light had gone flat but the colours were electric and contrasted beautifully with the evergreens amongst them. I was lucky enough to shoot here for about 20min before getting word my clients were ready again.

After we were done the portrait session I went back over but the area was now packed with hikers all taking in the beauty and other photographers with the same idea. I counted my blessing I was able to get the shot earlier while it was completely empty.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

