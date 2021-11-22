Great Smoky Mountains National Park, North Carolina, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Native American Cherokee named the Smoky Mountains Shaconage, which translates to “place of the blue smoke.” The almost ever-present white blue mist that hovers over the mountains and valleys comes from aerosols emitted by the trees in this half million acre park. Water vapor condenses on these aerosols producing the mist. In the higher elevations, 85 inches (212 cm) of rain falls annually, so there is plenty of mist even in cooler months.

The southern Appalachian mountains’ oak and hickory forests turn mostly yellow and orange in autumn compared to the more reddish maples of New England. So I was pleasantly surprised to see this grouping of trees including several reds, probably sourwood, while driving the main road, US 441, through the park. It had been raining lightly throughout the day, increasing the ever present mist hanging over the hillsides. Minimal processing in Lightroom was applied, primarily a gradient filter to bring the mist and background brightness into balance with the land.

Both spring (wildflowers, rhododendrons) and fall are great times to visit this park, but I would avoid summer’s crush of tourists. Gatlinburg, with the most amenities, is where most visitors stay. It is convenient to the Roaring Fork Motor Trail. Tiny Townsend makes a great jumping off point if you wish to visit Cades Cove at the crack of dawn. On the opposite of the park from Gatlinburg is Cherokee. Half way in between is Clingman’s Dome, the highest peak in the park at 6643 feet (2025 m).

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher



Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now