Bear Brook Campground, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Living in the USA is a great opportunity to explore nature and visit state and national parks. Before coming here, everyone told that I should experience Boston and its surrounds during autumn. It is the most beautiful season. And they were certainly right. New England area is known for its colorful autumn and we couldn't lose the chance to drive to a state park.

We visited the Bear Brook Campground and our journey was a joyful experience. We hiked around the lake and we were impressed from the reflections. We lit a fire, we grilled marshmallows and we enjoyed the sunset. It got dark quickly and we fell asleep to the sound of rain. The rain toned up the colors and it made the photos brighter. We were surrounded from yellow, red, orange and green trees. The leaves were falling down from the wind and the scenery was even more romantic.

I feel lucky for having an adventure like this. I love camping near the beach. Until now I never had the chance to camp during autumn and it was different. It was refreshing and I would love to do it again.

