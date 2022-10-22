Autumn Sherbrooke Forest, Victoria, Australia

The Nicholas Memorial Gardens on the edge of Sherbrooke Forest is popular for photographers, locals and tourists, anytime of the year, but autumn is always the favourite and busiest. Most people make a bee line down to the lake area. Nestled on the lower hillside with quaint bridges, water features, and immersive reflections of colour, it is a photographer’s paradise, but this time, I was on a mission to discover something new.

The day was cool and the trees dripped with the weight of the low cloud and fog. I wandered along the upper track, an area that I had not been through for many years. It felt as though I had left the known world behind and was exploring a new land. A land that had been forgotten or lost. The colours of autumn and the dripping of rain through the drifting fog wrapped around me. I always enjoy my photography more when I can relax into the environment.

Looking for that special shot, I searched for relief in the chaos of autumnal colours. The trees were a mass of reds, oranges and yellows interspersed with green that glistened in the wet. Turning my eyes towards the ground I spotted this tree trunk, reaching out with its roots, like fingers into the earth. The dark leathery bark against the golden leaves was the perfect contrast that gave the viewer a place to rest their eyes.

I spent a good 30 minutes just with this tree, exploring its angles, highlights, and textures. For me this final photo captures the essence and spirit of the tree. It is like a wise, old, giant, standing strong amongst the delicate brittle leaves. Having seen a hundred autumns, it watches over the forest and harbours the memories of a lifetime.

