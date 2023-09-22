    Search
    Brighton Beach, Durban, South Africa
    By Cornelius De Jager

    Long Exposure sunrise image at Brighton Beach Tidal Pool, Durban, South Africa. I wanted to capture the colours in the sky and smooth out the water but still show some movement in the image as well, with the water draining from the pool. Also, there is still movement in the foreground of the picture. The image creates a sense of calmness in the viewer but, at the same time, makes them think about the movement as well while witnessing a beautiful sunrise.

