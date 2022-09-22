Kanab, Arizona Utah Border, USA

There is a viewpoint outside of Fredonia, AZ, looking north across the Utah border and this fall day had a fantastic storm in the distance. It was a mix of moving and changing cloud cover, visible distant rain, and visions of muted colors across the high desert floor and into the outlying mountains east of Kanab, Utah.

Kanab was famously known as “little Hollywood” because producers and actors flooded this area for decades due to the popularity of Western movies in the United States. With its proximity to many national parks, it is no wonder that this area of southern Utah grabs the attention of photographers from around the world.

