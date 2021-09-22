Misty Tundra, Denail National Park, Alaska, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

It's said that Denali only makes itself visible a third of the time. This one day in the park was not our lucky one for a sighting of the mountain behind the clouds but the rainy and misty weather brought out the saturated tundra that was just starting to show a few fall colors and the features in the mountains. The eight hour bus ride into the middle of the park is well worth it no matter the weather, as we saw elk, grizzly bear, mountain goats, and Dall sheep. The season for Denali National Park is a short one: May 15 - August 15, but it should be on every landscape photographer's trip list.

