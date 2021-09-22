Boulder Beach Sunrise, Acadia NP, Mt Desert Island, Maine, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Living in New England, we are not as blessed as those in the southwest with an abundance of National Parks. That being said, we are, in my humble opinion, home to one of the most beautiful parks in the United States; Acadia National Park. Located in northern Maine on Mt. Desert Island, Acadia is one of my favorite locations to reconnect with nature and capture nature in all her beautiful glory.

I have seen several photos of the coastline from this beach over the years, and it has always been on my bucket list to get here and capture that "banger" sunrise. However, on each of my trips I always ended up finding a different new location to catch that early morning light so I would resort to the old familiar, "next time."

On a recent trip I finally decided next time would be that time. The weather forecast was calling for partly cloudy skies in the morning and I was sure I had the conditions necessary to get that shot I had been looking for. I knew how to get to the beach from my many trips before as you can see it from the park loop road. I arrived almost an hour before sunrise and noticed heavy clouds overhead.

Growing up in New England I am very familiar with the phrase "if you don't like the weather just wait 5 minutes." Well, that phrase works both ways. I made my way across the boulders to the shoreline and checked the forecast again on my phone. Sure enough, in the time it took me to get to the beach the forecast had changed and the clouds were not going to move out for several hours. I seriously considered packing up and heading to a different location along one of the carriage roads, but looking out over the coastline, even in the dark, I could tell this place was special. Breathing in the salty air, listening to the waves crashing against the rocks and the breeze blowing through the silhouetted trees before me, I realized instantly why this spot has been so admired by so many others before me. So, I found a dry spot to sit and waited for some light to come up on the horizon.

The tide was moving out the closer sunrise approached and as I would find a good composition, the water would repeatedly move further away causing me to reimpose the scene. It was a remarkably frustrating exercise to repeatedly find a new location with just the right amount of boulder and water, while still capturing the rocky coastline and tall pines, just to have the water recede even farther away. Again, I debated packing up and leaving. Still, I had become committed at this point and was not going to leave until I got a decent shot.

As I had this composition put together, I could see the clouds lighting up in a beautiful magenta from underneath. With an added bonus, a rogue wave came through saturating the rocks around me and giving me the additional water in my scene that I had been hoping for. It all came together culminating in this photo, taken approximately ten minutes before sunrise. As I mentioned at the beginning of this story, New England may only be home to a single national park, but as I look back on this photo I'm reminded it's still the prettiest of all the parks.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now