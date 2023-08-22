Pyramid Lake, Paiute Tribe, County Nevada, USA

In March of 2021, I wanted to go out to Pyramid Lake, located in Southern Washoe County, Nevada an attempt to take several long exposures of the milkway arching over Pyramid Lake, which is the last true lake remnants of the Great Ancient Lake Lahontan.

I spent all night long walking along the lake's western shore, stopping at Spider Point Beach, where I saw a beautiful gravel beach that created a great arching line towards the light pollution dome of Reno, Nevada, some 40 miles to the southwest of my location.

Using the gravel beach, I took a long exposure of the Milkway arching up and to the north at a 45-degree angle, opposite the beach. When I got home and edited the photo, I loved the composition and thought the two opposing lines complemented each other very well. The title of this image is "Stars over Gravel Bars."

Pyramid Lake is a beautiful, natural lake with native Lahontan Cutthroat Trout, hundreds of miles of beaches and beautiful dark skies for star gazing and Milkyway / long exposure photography.

