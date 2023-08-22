Eagle Creek State Park, Indianapolis, USA

I was hiking at Eagle Creek state park on a crisp, foggy morning, eyeing the lake below for an interesting imager. This patch of sticks reaching out of the water caught my eye. I began to traverse down the hill to investigate further. This scene was perfect and even had a foggy foreground to complement it.

I attached an ND filter to smooth out the already calm water ripples. I was delighted with the final product. I hope you are as well.

