Cascada La Gloria, Xochiapulco, Mexico

Last April in Mexico, stumbling at sunset into this dramatic waterfall, I wanted to capture the majestic aspect of this hidden gem.

This is deep within the tropical jungle off the beaten track a few miles away from pueblo magico village, labelled for its beauty and architectural style by the government of Mexico.

I was lucky to have my friend's uncle guiding me through Puebla's state and discover an aspect of Mexico overlooked by mass tourism, more traditional blessed by outstanding views over the mountains.

