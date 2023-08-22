Bear River, Digby County, Nova Scotia, Canada

Bear River is a tiny little village along the river of the same name. A tidal river with its buildings built on stilts because of the thirty-two-foot tides. Upstream from the village, a short ten-minute drive on a gravel road where steep embankments lined with a deciduous forest of Maple, Birch and Oak bring you to this lovely two-meter cascading waterfall.

Large Granite boulders line the narrow river, twenty feet wide at best but still rather difficult to traverse because of the slippery rocks hidden just below the surface. After crossing the river to get what I thought would be a better vantage point, it wasn't. I gingerly crossed over again and settled on this composition.

The Autumn leaves were at their peak and made for a nice natural framing of this waterfall. Overcast cloud cover provided some soft diffused light, and an ND8 filter and circular polarizing filter helped me get this two-second exposure. Thankfully it was a calm day with no wind, so foliage movement was minimal.

