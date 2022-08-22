Whakatane Heads, New Zealand

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

We had been experiencing heavy rain on and off for a number of days and I knew that the Whakatane River was running very high. Late on Saturday afternoon the rain stopped but the sky still looked very threatening, so I jumped into my car and rushed down to the Whakatane Heads with my camera gear.

The River was high and very very muddy as the runoff that had flowed into it had come from land primarily used for farming and forestry. I wanted to get an image that showed movement in the clouds which were still racing across the sky, while capturing the waves in the water flowing out to sea. Even though the rain had stopped, the wind was still howling so I had to ensure my tripod was still each time I took a shot.

I took a number of images at different settings - the longer exposures captured a lot of movement in the clouds, but stilled the movement in the water. I could have done that with a composite, but I wanted a single image that captured both the movement in the water as well as in the sky. I was pleased with the final image as I felt it expressed exactly what I was trying to show.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now