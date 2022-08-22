Double Rainbow, Bruny Island, Australia

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

We were standing next to Cape Bruny Lighthouse at the most southern end of Bruny Island in Tasmania, when this magnificent rainbow appeared over the distant hazy mountain reflecting its beautiful colours in the sea below. A rain shower had just passed overhead allowing the sun to re-appear and produce this intensely colourful rainbow right in front of us. Just to the left of this rainbow, a second rainbow was just beginning to appear.

We had arrived on Bruny Island from the main island of Tasmania a few days earlier travelling by ferry across the D'Entrecasteaux Channel with our 4WD and caravan. We have been exploring Tasmania for 2 years and now it was time to explore Bruny Island. The rain, wind and dark clouds had been hovering over the island since we had arrived, restricting our activities, but today the sun was out, at least for a while.

There is a saying that one can experience all four seasons in Melbourne in one day, but here on Bruny the locals say that all four seasons can occur in one hour. Standing at 71.2 meters above sea level, the Cape Bruny Lighthouse stands 114 meters tall towering over spectacular dolerite cliffs and offering panoramic views of the rugged South Bruny coastline and the beautiful sandy coves. But all is not calm in this spectacular part of Tasmania.

In 1835 after a series of shipwrecks south of the island, Governor George Arthur commissioned Cape Bruny Lighthouse to be built. Using convict labour, the lighthouse was constructed and finally lit in March 1838. However, it was decommissioned on 6 August 1996 and replaced by the now active lighthouse on a neighbouring cliff – leaving the old lighthouse and its museum to the historians and tourists, surrounded by spectacular vistas of ever-changing weather patterns.

