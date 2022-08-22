Convict Lake, Mammoth Lakes, California, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

There is something that draws me in when I explore the Eastern Sierras in California. There are a number of lakes in this area, including high elevation lakes that take a day to hike to. Convict Lake has an easy to access parking lot with a small campground just off to the west of the parking area. There are restroom facilities, a path that circles the lake, and a number of kayakers, canoes, and fisherman/woman that frequent the lake.

The mountain-scape in the vista is a photographer's dream as it seemingly changes form and shape with every hour that passes and takes on a surreal look in stormy weather. It snows here in the winter. It is not uncommon for some of the outer edges of the lake to freeze over. There are two streams that feed the lake, that freeze over in the winter, however they still trickle below the ice. The lake is surrounded by aspens and other high mountain trees, and is 170 acres in total. I shot this in full sun with 1/250 setting on my camera in an effort to freeze the motion of the water and accentuate the reflection of the Mount Morrison.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

