Wildflower Meadow, National Stone Centre, England

Approximately 300 million years ago, in the Permian Age, when the centre of the UK was closer to the equator than is hard to imagine, the area of my home town, Wirksworth, Derbyshire was the very edge of a warm water lagoon - with the division between warm sea, lagoon and reef forming still the steep north/south border of the town. The millions of cubic metres of fossilised sea creatures made for the limestone cliffs that have supported quarrying for 100s of years and, now, the excellent National Stone Museum.

As well as a wonderful visitors' centre with excellent information panels, videos and artefacts visitors can walk trails that vividly demonstrate the divisions and geological features emerging over millions of years recored in the strata of the rocks, find fossils everywhere, pan for minerals and - deep in the old quarry find an area of meadow and woodland that seems to have its own micro-climate.

The flowers here, sitting in the meadow alongside one of the deeper paths, were taken, as with many shots of what looked like new growth and spring foliage, in September! The flora and fauna, complete with Red Admiral and Swallowtail butterflies feasting on budliea and other plants were just what one would expect in spring, not early autumn. A remarkable and wonderful place I am so lucky to live so close to.

