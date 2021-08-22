Saguaro National Park, Tucson, Arizona, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Hard to believe that such an imposing, hardy plant as the Saguaro cactus produces such delicate flowers of infinite beauty once a year.

To see these giants with their stellar crowns of these magnificent blooms adding a much needed splash of color to the surrounding desert is quite a treat.

A feast to the eyes, more importantly both the flowers and the resulting fruit offer vital nutrition to the desert fauna.

Saguaros can reach hight of 66 feet, or 20 meters, and can live beyond 150 years. A true marvel of nature!

