Vestrahorn, Stokksnes, Iceland

A photo trip to Iceland is always a success. The landscape varies enormously, just like the weather, the light and the opportunities for great photos. Of course, you must visit the incredible waterfalls and the well-known places. Everybody else does.

The Icelanders have grown accustomed to the increase of tourists coming into the country and have rented out places and built guesthouses. But, unfortunately for landscape photographers, during the day, it is now tough to visit the more spectacular places and take photos without people in the frame. During the summer months, however, the solution is relatively simple. Bij changing your day and night rhythm, you can take advantage of the sunset and sunrise moments around midnight. When the bulk of the tourists are sleeping, landscape photography remains very interesting. Now the only thing you have to do is pray for the weather to provide a bit of sunlight during these hours.

I found my 2 weeks expedition hampered by constant cloudy weather. And the planning, like a moonrise behind the Vik sea stacks, was in vain. But as stated, the country offers so many opportunities for photography that I was not disappointed at all.

This photo was taken just after midnight in the dunes near Vestrahorn. Around this beautiful (weather permitting) mountain, I played for several hours with the ocean, the beach and the dunes with the black sand. I would hardly notice the grass in the dunes near my home in The Netherlands, but I see the contrast between the black sand and the green grass I could not ignore.

