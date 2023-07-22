Mont St Michel, France, Europe

Usually, I don't like to take pictures from easily accessible places that tend to be overcrowded, but Mont-Saint Michel is a classic to photograph! Here, I left it in the background to leave the scene to the stunning landscape that surrounds it during a sunset with a very delicate light, almost ethereal. The tide rose rapidly in a few minutes, and the right light with the water rising in the foreground lasted only for a moment. I was really in awe of the beauty of the scene.

