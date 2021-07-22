The Dutch Barn, Sixpenny Handley, Dorset, England

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

I had seen some awesome photos on social media of the barn at Sixpenny Handley so I had to take a look for myself. This being my first visit I wasn’t sure what to expect. I knew it was in a barley field that year so was looking forward to finding a unique composition which was going to be near impossible. This famous barn has been photographed by hundreds from all angles, all times of the day and in all seasons.

It was late July and amazing to see acres of Dorset farmland. I spotted the silver metal roof from the road and disappointingly realised the barley had been harvested. I’m guessing it was done a day or two before because I had seen a photo online. After working out where to park safely I entered the gate way into the vast field. I was expecting more photographers but I’m guessing they were deterred with no barley crop there.

After walking around the field for 20 minutes circling the structure it became obvious what I wanted to photograph.

The freshly cut lines from the recent harvesting lead you straight to the barn. My faithful Canon 5D mkii and wide angle 16-35 f/4 L series lens combination were perfect for this scene. The midday light was quite harsh so the Lee circular polariser was fitted to enhance the colours. I like to use mirror-lock on the shutter for such a still scene to avoid any possible movement of the camera on the tripod. This was a shot I didn’t expect to take but very pleased how it turned out.

