Pilgrim’s Way, Lindisfarne, Northumberland, England

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

We’d been to Holy Island a few times before and I’d had an idea for an image I wanted to produce, but it wasn’t until we actually stayed on the island overnight, that I got the chance to shoot this image. I had envisaged capturing the posts of “Pilgrim’s Way” in a very minimal way and our first night on the island proved ideal, as the tide was due to be high around sunset. Cloud descended on the horizon and blocked out the sun just before it set, but that little splash of light on the water gave this minimalist scene that certain something that made it work for me. A thirty second exposure further enhanced and flattened the water and setting the lens to a relatively wide angle made the poles in the background recede toward the mainland, which further added to the minimal look of the image.

Named the “Pilgrim’s Way”, the posts mark a three-mile walking route from the mainland to Holy Island, which can only be attempted on an outgoing tide as the route and indeed the whole island is cut off from the mainland by the incoming tide.

Lindisfarne is a tidal island and the road completely submerges at high tide so I had to wade into the shallow water to capture this image, being careful not to cause any ripples. I was fortunate that it was such a calm evening and the water was almost mirror like.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now