La Menthue River, Switzerland

A stone’s throw away from where I live there is a small river winding its way through a forest. It’s called La Menthue and is, by any standard, not a very significant river, of no major touristic importance and offering no scenes that would deserve to be called spectacular. But it is close to where I live, and I have spent many hours photographing it and the surrounding forest, increasingly discovering and appreciating the quiet and almost timid beauty it offers.

Last fall I started wondering where this river actually came from and looked it up on a detailed map. I so realized that it is only about 30 km long in total. I developed the idea of a project photographing it from beginning to end. There is no spot further away from my house than a 20 minute drive, so I can go there whenever I want. It also is right in line with my philosophy to shoot predominantly very local.

I took this picture in spring, and I like the vibrant green colors that are so typical of that season. I look forward to further discovering this river and its hidden beauty and to photographing it in different seasons and circumstances.

