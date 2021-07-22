    Search
    Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, USA
    By Angela Goin

    Picture Story

    After a series of unfortunate events, I had some time to kill in June and decided to venture down to Grand Teton National Park from Montana. I was lucky enough to spend the winter in the area but many of the roads were closed. I had thought the park was beautiful snow-covered, I could never have imagined how incredible it was in the summer. Around every turn, I was amazed at the towering mountain range. When I got to this spot, the mountains just pulled me in. The road called me to drive deeper into the landscape. I was hooked.

