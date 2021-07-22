Afterglow, Fowlers Bay, South Australia

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

A 3 week break between Covic-19 lockdowns allowed me to escape to the far western coast of South Australia. This remote area is approx. 1700 kms from my home and about 1000km west of Adelaide. It’s an area of wild, windswept coastline, with the southern ocean pounding the coast with swells coming up from Antarctica. There are few towns of any size so it is best to be self sufficient, and mobile coverage is very unreliable. However, it offers dramatic country for the landscape photographer. There are many areas where the large dunes extend inland from the beach, but access to these dunes is not always easy. It may involve a long hike and if the sand is soft and dry this can be quite demanding. Days before my arrival this area had sustained heavy rain and so the dunes were firm and walking was easy, but this also meant less wind blown sculpturing. Nor was there much likelihood of wind blown sand plumes leading from the crest of the dunes.

This particular shot was taken just west of Fowlers Bay about 30 mins after sunset looking towards the East to capture the afterglow. I was using one of my favourite lenses - the Pentax 645 80-160mm which I find to be a great range for landscapes. The weather conditions were quite benign, there being only a slight breeze. The sand in these dunes is actually vey white but the colour changes with the atmospheric conditions. At sunrise/sunset it takes on a golden hue; and after dark it appears to have a blue hue to it, while at midday it is white with hints of peach, almost skin like at times.

