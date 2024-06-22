Palouse Lonely Tree, Washington State, USA

The Palouse region of eastern Washington state has countless rolling hills covered in wheat fields. The hills and fields can create subtle compositions of lines and textures punctuated occasionally by trees or buildings. I was driving back roads in the Palouse on a spring day, searching for such compositions.

I came across this lone tree at the intersection of several hills. I was at some distance from the tree, so I used a long lens to focus on the tree and adjacent lines while compressing the hills between me and the tree.

