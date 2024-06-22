Oregon Coast, USA

The wife and I travel to south Arizona for a few months every winter. We leave Courtenay, BC, Canada, in late fall and drive Highway 101 down the Washington and Oregon coasts.

As a photographer, I find this route gives me many very nice photo opportunities. On this overcast day, somewhere along the Oregon coast, I saw this image with the wind-blown trees and grass leading my view to the coastal sand dunes. So, I parked the motorhome, gathered my camera and tripod and started looking for the best composition.

After some walking around, I settled on this one and took the shot. I am very pleased with the end results.

