Ohope Beach, Bay of Plenty, New Zealand

Ohope Beach is 10 minutes from my home and I hadn't been out to enjoy a sunrise for several weeks. Ohope Beach has rocks at one end only and that's where I headed as I wanted to slow the movement of the water over the rocks. Unfortunately however, it was a much lower tide than usual, which meant that the waves were breaking beyond the rocks and I couldn't get the image I was after. After being still for a bit I noticed the lines in the sand where the water was moving and this is what I tried to capture in this image.

