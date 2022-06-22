Cherokee Lake, Morristown, Tennessee

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I was out exploring Cherokee Lake looking for new places to capture a sunrise when I noticed the sun coming up of a ridge along the lake shore. This photo did not require a long hike, it was literally along the side of the road (11W) heading from Morristown, TN to Bean Station, TN. The beautiful pastel colored sky paired nicely with this grouping of flowers I found leading down to the waters edge. The purple tones paired beautifully with the grey/purplish clouds providing a beautiful natural balance of color to the image.

I was able to keep all of the details in the image because the sun was just at the right spot tucked behind the trees. The overall image is a soft, airy and very spring, which is exactly what I was after.

I never do any heavy editing, I am a purist at heart. I occasionally remove dust spots and add a little contrast, other than that, this is pretty much straight from the camera. Not all beautiful images have to come from a long tedious hike, or far away, they can simply happen anywhere.

