Super Blood Moon Flower Lunar Eclipse, Bandon, Oregon, USA

This shot was taken in Bandon, Oregon, during the Super Blood Moon Flower Lunar Eclipse. I was excited knowing I would get a full view of the event on the Oregon Coast if the skies remained clear. However, the weather report was a mixed bag. I had chosen this location for its incredible formations of Sea Stacks on the Pacific Ocean, which helped create an otherworldly landscape and atmosphere.

I waited through the night until the tide was low enough for me to walk out to the location I had selected and then began to set up for the composition of the eclipse in totality over the seas stacks using my camera set up with a tripod and gradient filter. The skies were becoming partially foggy but remained clear enough to capture the image. Minutes after this was taken, the Pacific coastal fog and clouds swallowed up the sky, leaving no trace of the moon or the eclipse.

This is a superimposed picture created from two different lens lengths and two different exposures.

