Punakaiki Seashore, New Zealand

One of the perfect times to be in New Zealand is the off-season in October. I had this beach near the town of Punakaiki on the west coast of the South Island all to myself.

I was taking an exploratory walk with photos in mind when I saw the rocks and shells and this one lone remnant of erosion and decided to capture this pristine place on camera.

The light was overcast and would not change, and the sea stack was close to the shore, so finding the right angle to include only the ocean (Tasman Sea) in the background was strangely difficult.

I searched for the right shell (nothing was moved) at the right distance to get a good angle. I realized, that contrary to where I wanted the sea stack in the photo (on the left) it had to be placed to the right in the frame. There were cliffs further to the right I didn't want in the photo, and no ocean waves would be in the frame if placed further left.

With this compromise, I wanted a sharp foreground and detail in the pebbles. I put my tripod low to the ground, set a high f-stop with a wide-angle lens, and used the depth-of-field preview button on the camera to make sure everything was in focus from front to back.

I also used a bubble level in the hot shoe for a straight horizon. I took many photos, waiting for good waves, both vertical and horizontal, but I always liked this lopsided viewpoint of the sea stack in the end. With the ocean waves coming in and the sea stack to the right, it reminds me of a beached ship.

