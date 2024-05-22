Campiechos, Asturias, Spain

This was day two of my journey through Asturias. I particularly like this location for photographing seascapes because of the photographically rich beaches. I was incredibly excited for this sunrise, hoping for the perfect conditions despite the region's notorious rain.

Luck was on my side, as the weather cleared up just in time. The light was stunning, casting a warm glow upon the amazing rock formations at Campiecho Beach. The rock formation seems to bow gracefully before the sun as if expressing gratitude for another bright day. Capturing this serene moment felt like a true gift from nature.

