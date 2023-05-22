Puerto de Sagunto, Valencia, Spain

Cloudy, foggy or rainy days can yield some very astonishing photos if you know how to work with them to maximise your results. The atmosphere of rain, storms, fog, and other uncomfortable conditions can tell a much more dramatic story than good weather ever could.

The best part of bad weather is the light, which has infinite variety and character. Dark clouds with gaps of light are such an opportunity to capture a dramatic scene. Likewise, falling rain towards the horizon can lead to an interesting painterly background and add so much to the mood.

Weather is the defining quality of any landscape, and the more savage it gets, the more interesting your photograph. The day I captured this image, I was under the rain but was only concerned about the atmosphere. Landscape photography in bad weather can be rather miserable, but it can also be very rewarding.

The location for this seascape is one I quite often frequent and am especially fond of under stormy conditions. The rugged coastal landscape here offers endless options for the foreground, depending on the tide and the waves. The key is to scout the area, find an interesting foreground, and prepare for the moment. Moving clouds can shift the light and change the scene; capturing each of those can offer a range of possibilities to choose from in post-editing.

Seascapes have an added element in which you must pay extra attention to the water. Rocks and sea stacks can change the course of waves. Studying how the sea whitecaps form and how the water retreats after a wave before the next one enters will help you add detail to the story. Adjusting your camera to the precise shutter speed can offer a variety of effects to the water.

