Iceberg, Antarctic Peninsula, Antarctica

One thing about being in Antarctica on the ocean is the scenery can change every day. Icebergs roll in, break down, or float away, or both. The view could be completely different the next morning when one wakes up and looks out at the water. This berg floated in and reminded me of the famous Delicate Arch in Utah. I named it Delicate Arch Berg. The photo was taken mid morning, which is dim in the middle of winter near the Antarctic Circle, and this day was especially cloudy, though cloudy is the norm. A tripod was absolutely necessary to make sure the 225mm lens setting with f16 aperture showed everything sharp from front to back in the photo. Luckily there was no wind, so the floating ice remained still enough to photograph with a slow shutter speed, and a quality ISO. All bergs are fun to see, but this one especially had character and remained in place for a couple weeks, then it was gone. It floated away with the currents, the true meaning of a temporary moment.

