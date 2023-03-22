Cordillera Central, Santa Fe National Park, Panama

Spending time around the small town of Santa Fe in Panama we were surrounded by tropical delights. A (at the time, partially improved now) narrow, very steep road dropped from the central mountains down to the Carribean, 4x4 recomended. This view was from near the top of that road looking into the mountains and Santa Fe National Park. We were there at the begining of the rainy season so mornings gave us views like this, by afternoon on many days little would be visible except rain and fog. National parks in Panama are not like US parks, which are automobile centric. If you wish to experience these parks you must walk. Here, at this time of year, waterfalls and frogs abound and, as you can see, it is called the green season for a reason.

