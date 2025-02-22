Wakan Village, Jebel Akhdar, Oman

The small village of Wakan is located at the end of Wadi Mistal in the Jebel Akhdar mountains of Oman. At 1,400 m above sea level, it is surrounded by peaks that reach above 2,000 m altitude.

For centuries, people have shaped the land in these rugged areas into terraces where various crops and fruit trees are cultivated. Water is channelled from the mountains via falaj systems, helping to sustain this ancestral way of life.

Around mid-February, the landscape witnesses a special change: the blossoming of the fruit trees. Small and gentle flowers dress the trees, dotting the hills with light pinkish hues. This seasonal transformation attracts many visitors, so if you plan to visit and catch the best morning light, plan to arrive early, at the crack of dawn.

I arrived at 7 am, in perfect timing, to find a good spot overlooking the village and to experience the first rays of sunshine as they rose above the mountain ridges in the east. The day promised to be cool, with wispy clouds and excellent visibility.

Perched on the top of a hill and surrounded by jagged mountains, Wakan is the perfect illustration of Oman's untouched wild beauty. Since I was also planning to hike along a local trail, I only had my camera and one 27mm lens with me. In APSC format, this lens provides an equivalent of almost a standard angle of view in full frame.

Hence, to capture the magnificent vista in front of me, I carefully shot several vertical frames to later assemble in a panorama software. I framed the blooming trees in the foreground, the village in the middle ground, and the mountains in the distance, all bathed by a wonderful dappled light.